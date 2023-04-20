PAK vs NZ 2023 Live Streaming, 4th T20I: How to Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Coverage on TV And Online

After defeating Pakistan in the third T20I, New Zealand will now be aiming to level the series on Thursday. The penultimate fixture of the five-match T20I series is slated to be played at the Rawalpindi Stadium.

The Babar Azam-led side kicked off the T20I series in a dominating fashion, winning the first two games for a 2-0 lead. The tourists scripted a prompt comeback by winning the third T20I.

Kiwi skipper Tom Latham came up with a terrific half-century to guide his side to a decent total of 163 in the third T20I. New Zealand allrounder James Neesham then picked up three wickets to bowl out Pakistan for 159. Skipper Latham was, quite rightfully, adjudged player-of-the-match.

The fifth and final T20I of the series will be played on April 24. After the conclusion of the T20Is, Pakistan and New Zealand will be involved in a five-match ODI series.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, fourth T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand fourth T20I match will take place on April 20, Thursday.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, fourth T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand fourth T20I match will be played at the Rawalpindi Stadium.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, fourth T20I match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, fourth T20I match will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Pakistan vs New Zealand, fourth T20I match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, fourth T20I match match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, fourth T20I match on TV?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, fourth T20I match will be televised live on Sony Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Pakistan vs New Zealand For fourth T20I?

PAK: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

NZ: Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Cole McConchie, Tom Latham (c), Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry

