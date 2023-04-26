Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023: How to Live Stream PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI in India?

The ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to start from April 27. The series opener will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan will head into the series after playing a 2-2 draw with the Kiwis in the T20I series. The first two ODI matches will take place in Rawalpindi. The next three matches will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, first ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand first ODI match will take place on April 27, Thursday.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, first ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand first ODI match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, first ODI match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand first ODI match will begin at 4:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Pakistan vs New Zealand, first ODI match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand first ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, first ODI match on TV?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand first ODI match will be televised live on Sony Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Pakistan vs New Zealand For ODI series?

PAK Full Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir

NZ Full Squad: Tom Latham (captain),Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

