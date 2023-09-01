Asia Cup 2023: Why is Host Nation's Name Missing on Tournament Logo? Former Pakistan Players Slam PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is being criticised for the absence of the country’s name on teams’ jerseys for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. As is the practice, the tournament logo also includes name of the host nation but it’s not the case with this year’s continental tournament.

While PCB has said the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) last year decided to drop host country’s name from its future events but several former Pakistan cricketers have don’t buy the argument.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Praises Pakistan Bowlers Ahead of Asia Cup Clash

The Asia Cup 2023 got underway from August 30 in Pakistan. However, the tournament is being co-hosted by Sri Lanka as well after ACC agreed on a hybrid model with BCCI not sending its team across the border.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif lashed out at ACC, asking them for an explanation.

“This is unacceptable and it is the Asian Cricket Council which must explain this oversight since the Asia Cup is their property," Rashid was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Also Read: Shanaka Hails Batting Duo Asalanka And Samarawickrama

Pakistan are hosting a major, multi-nation tournament for the first time in 15 years. Former Test cricketer Mohsin Khan argued that if ACC had indeed taken the decision, then why the Emerging Nations Cup and U-16 event held earlier this year had the names of host nations on logos.

“Makes no sense at all. Then why has the ACC given the host country’s name on the logos for their Asian Emerging Nations Cup or their Asian under-16 event held in July in Malaysia," Mohsin said.

PTI further quoted a former player who chose to be anonymous as alleging that it was BCCI who may have been responsible for the confusion.

“Given the current scenario between the two countries perhaps the BCCI official felt it would be embarrassing for the Indian team players to wear kits with the name of Pakistan on the official Asia Cup logo," the player said.

Pakistan defeated Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opener on August 30 in Nepal while Sri Lanka edged past Bangladesh in the second fixture on Thursday.

The tournament resumes on Saturday after a one-day break with India taking on Pakistan in a mouth-watering contest at the Pallekle Cricket Stadium. However, the match could be a washout with high chance of rain on Saturday.

This will be the first time that India will play Pakistan in international cricket since the T20 World Cup last year when the former emerged victorious in a thrilling group stage fixture.