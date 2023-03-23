Pakistan Likely to Host Asia Cup 2023, India Matches Will be Played at Other Overseas Venue: Report

The tussle for upcoming Asia Cup 2023 is expected to end soon as Pakistan are expected to retain the hosting rights with one more overseas venue to host the Indian matches. The multi-nation tournament is scheduled to be held in September as it will return for the 50-over format. According to a report, the PCB and BCCI have finally found a solution for the mega tournament as Pakistan will remain the host and India matches will be played somewhere else. ESPNCricinfo reported that the UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka and even England are potential contenders to host five India games including their matches against Pakistan.

The two-arch rivals are placed together in the same group as six teams will take part in the Asia Cup 2023.

Last year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated that Team India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), stated that the tournament will be conducted at a neutral venue next year.

“We’ll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It’s the government which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won’t comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue,” Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

Pakistan has been insisting that India should come to Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup in September. They have also said on a couple of occasions that if India don’t come for Asia Cup and the tournament is moved elsewhere, the PCB will be forced not to send its team to India for the ODI World Cup in October-November.

ACC chairman Shah released a detailed itinerary in December, last year, but the venue for Asia Cup wasn’t mentioned.

During an ACC meet earlier, this year, no decision was taken with regard to the venue.

“The ACC had a constructive dialogue on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Board agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensure (sic) the success of the tournament. An update on the matter would be taken at the next ACC executive board meeting to be held in March 2023,” a statement from ACC read.

