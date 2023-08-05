Pakistan May Send Psychologist With Team to Handle Pressure of ODI World Cup in India

The Pakistan Cricket Board is considering sending a psychologist along with the team led by Babar Azam in order to cope with the pressure for the ODI World Cup 2023 which is to be hosted in India from October 5 to November 19.

Reports in Cricket Pakistan suggest that the move for a psychologist with the side is mainly due to the current crop of players not having experience playing in India. The media hype as well as public expectations along with the World Cup can add pressure on the players.

“Therefore, serious consideration is being given to appointing a psychologist. He will accompany the squad to the neighbouring country and help boost the players’ morale during crucial moments, protecting them from any fears,” it added.

The report further said that options to hire a psychologist for the Men’s ODI World Cup are being explored, with a possibility of sessions with players to happen before the team’s departure for the mega event.

In 2012, when Pakistan toured India for the bilateral white-ball series, Maqbool Babri was the sports psychologist of the team. The T20I series between Pakistan and India ended in a 1-1 draw, while Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1.

Babri was also the sports psychologist for Mohammad Amir’s counselling sessions after he returned to Pakistan following serving a jail sentence in the United Kingdom after being involved in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal alongside Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif.

On the team’s participation in the World Cup, the report added, “PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has received positive signals through channels. Once security clearance is obtained, the team will travel across the border. There is also a possibility of sending a delegation to assess the current situation.”

It also said that a substantial pay rise has also been proposed for the central contracts, with PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf, who was there in the role in 2012, set to meet Babar Azam post his return from Lanka Premier League (LPL) to seek his opinion on team-related matters.