Pakistan Might Play Their 2023 ODI World Cup Matches in Bangladesh: Report

Pakistan cricket team might play their 2023 ODI World Cup matches in Bangladesh as the tussle between BCCI and PCB is still underway regarding Asia Cup 2023. It is expected that India will play their Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue as Pakistan will retain the hosting rights. According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, now Pakistan have decided to do the same with India which they are planning for Asia Cup, as the Men in Green are likely to play their World Cup matches in Bangladesh which is scheduled to be held in October-November this year.

The report further suggested that the idea has been discussed at the ICC level during board meetings in Dubai. However, the PCB presented it as an option and no formal discussion took place on the matter.

India last hosted the World Cup way back in 2011 but they were not the lone hosts in that edition as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were also the co-hosts for the mega ICC event at that time.

Meanwhile, Pakistan last played a match in India during the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Last year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated that Team India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), stated that the tournament will be conducted at a neutral venue next year. PCB has also said on a couple of occasions that if India don’t come for Asia Cup and the tournament is moved elsewhere, the PCB will be forced not to send its team to India for the ODI World Cup in October-November.

Notably, India and Pakistan haven’t played each other in bilateral series since 2012-13 and the Men in Blue last visited the neighbouring nation in 2008.

Earlier, ESPNCricinfo also reported that the 2023 ODI World Cup is scheduled to start on October 5 and end on November 19 with 48 matches to be played across the 46-day period. Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is set to host the final as a total of 12 venues are reportedly shortlisted to host the WC matches in India.

The BCCI has not finalised the venues for any of the games specifically, even though ICC generally confirms the World Cup schedules at least a year in advance.

