Pakistan One Hell of a Team Heading Into Asia Cup And World Cup: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin called Pakistan an extraordinary team and said they will be the side to beat in the Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan entered the continental tournament as the number-one ranked ODI team in the latest ICC rankings.

Ashwin feels arch-rivals India and Pakistan are the favourites to win the Asia Cup title this year.

The premier off-spinner suggested that consistent performances from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will make Pakistan even more dangerous in the continental event.

“If Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan consistently dish out performances with the bat, Pakistan will be one hell of a team heading into this Asia Cup and the World Cup," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“It will take some beating since Pakistan is an extraordinary team."

Babar Azam and Co. beat Afghanistan 3-0 in ODI series, they had been at number two in the International Cricket Council ODI rankings before the series but the whitewash lifted them above Australia.

Pakistan started their campaign on Wednesday against Nepal in the tournament opener at Multan Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, Babar and Co. will take on India in the highly anticipated clash on September 2.

The Men in Blue have won the last three meetings against Pakistan in ODIs.

Ashwin feels the depth in Pakistan’s squad makes them serious contenders for the Asia Cup and subsequent World Cup. “It is all down to their (Pakistan’s) squad depth. Pakistan has invariably developed exceptional cricketers.

“Thanks to its tape-ball cricket, they have always produced an incredible series of pacers. Also, their batting has been superior during the late 90s and 2000s," he added.

Ashwin pointed out that the exposure of playing in T20 leagues across the world has helped in players’ development in the Pakistan team.

“But, the exposure they have got to various (T20) leagues has been the primary reason for their re-emergence in the previous five or six years. They also have the PSL (Pakistan Super League). Additionally, in the recent BBL (Big Bash League) drafts, there were at least 60-70 Pakistan players," he noted.

Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B.