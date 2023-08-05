Pakistan to be Part of Road Safety World Series 2023: Report

The upcoming edition of Road Safety World Series could see a team from Pakistan taking part. The T20 series, launched in 2020, has so far been played in India but for the first time, it will be held outside the country, with England being the reported new destination.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has given its approval to organise the event in the country which sees the participation of former international cricketers with Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee, Sanath Jayasuriya, Brian Lara, Shane Watson among other high-profile stars of yesteryear taking part.

The development has opened the doors for Pakistan to be part of the competition for the first time. A total of nine teams will be part of the upcoming edition which is likely to be held in September this year.

The first ever RSWS was held in March 2020 but had to be stopped midway due to covid pandemic. India, West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa were the initial participant.

It resumed a year later in 2021 but then Australia pulled out of citing covid-related travel restrictions with Bangladesh replacing them while England being added as well.

The 2022 edition was also held in India, across Dehradun and Raipur. New Zealand joined the competition as the eighth team.

The final of both the editions saw India Legends taking on Sri Lanka Legends with the former emerging victorious.

The heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan means the bilateral cricket ties between the two neighboring countries remain suspended.

It has limited the India-Pakistan contests to just ICC and continental events.

The RSWS is organised annually to raise awareness about road safety.