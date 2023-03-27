PAK vs AFG Live Score 3rd T20: Afghanistan Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against Pakistan in Sharjah

Read more

United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan chose to bat first but its inexperienced top-order again disappointed before recalled Imad Wasim smashed 64 not out off 57 balls and captain Shadab Khan made 32 to increase the final total to 130-6.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (44) and Ibrahim Zadran (38) led Afghanistan’s chase before Najibullah Zadran scored a rapid unbeaten 23 and Mohammad Nabi was 14 not out to guide their team to 133-3 with a ball to spare.

In the absence of five rested frontline players, including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan continued to struggle against the pace and spin of Afghanistan on the slow wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Saim Ayub, who made his T20 debut in the first game, edged behind the second ball of the game from Fazalhaq Farooqi (2-19). Abdullah Shafique became the first men’s batter in T20 history to record a fourth straight duck when he was trapped leg before wicket by Farooqi in his first double-wicket maiden over, leaving Pakistan at 0-2.

Gurbaz made a powerful start for Afghanistan when he smashed Naseem (0-39) for a six and a boundary in the first over and took the game deep by adding 56 runs with Ibrahim. Gurbaz was run out when his reverse lap shot went straight to Naseem at short third man and Ibrahim declined a sharp single.

Fast bowler Ihsanullah (1-23) had Ibrahim caught behind in the 18th over but Najibullah and Nabi sealed the game with their belligerent hitting against Naseem in the penultimate over.

Get the latest Cricket News here