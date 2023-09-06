Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch on TV, Online

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: Pakistan will begin their Super Four campaign against Bangladesh on Wednesday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The hosts have lived up to their fans’ expectations so far, delivering quality performances against both India and Nepal. It will be interesting to see if they can continue their winning spree against Bangladesh.

The Asia Cup 2023 began with a banger that saw Pakistan take on Nepal. The match had some incredible highlights as both Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed smashed centuries. In the second innings, Shadab Khan displayed his bowling prowess and scalped four wickets against first-timers. Off these incredible individual performances, Pakistan were able to record a 238-run victory. Their second game against India had to be abandoned due to heavy rainfall in Kandy.

Bangladesh recorded one important victory against Afghanistan to seal their spot in the second stage. Having lost their opening game to Sri Lanka, they bounced back to beat Afghanistan and kept their chances alive. Mehidy Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a century each, powering Bangladesh to a comfortable 89-run win. Taskin Ahmed shone in the second innings having taken a four-wicket haul for his side.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will occur on September 6, Wednesday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match Pakistan vs Bangladesh be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh begin?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will start at 3:00 PM IST on September 6, Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where do I watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Pakistan and Bangladesh For the Asia Cup 2023?

Pakistan Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Bangladesh Probable XI: Litton Das, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan