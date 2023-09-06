PAK VS BAN Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, Bangladesh Eye Winning Start in Super 4

Read more

reaching three finals, Bangladesh have never managed to win any edition of the marquee tournament since its inception in 1984. It will be interesting to see if they can finally take the trophy home once and for all.Pakistan blew away Nepal in their opening game of the tournament, beating them by 238 runs. Babar Azam played a scintillating innings, hitting 151 runs in 131. He belted 14 boundaries and four sixes in the game. Iftikhar Ahmed was also phenomenal, as he nailed another century for Pakistan. In their second game against India, Pakistani bowlers showed a dominant display as they dismissed the entire squad at 266 runs. Shaheen Afridi took four scalps in that match.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

Ahead of Wednesday’s Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will occur on September 6, Wednesday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match Pakistan vs Bangladesh be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh begin?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will start at 3:00 PM IST on September 6, Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Where do I watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Pakistan and Bangladesh For the Asia Cup 2023?

Pakistan Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Bangladesh Probable XI: Litton Das, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan