PAK VS BAN Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, Bangladesh Eye Winning Start in Super 4

Curated By: Vineet Ramakrishnan
Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 14:05 IST
Pakistan
PAK VS BAN Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asia Cup Super 4 Pakistan vs Bangladesh match at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Pakistan have cruised through their group stage in the Asia Cup and are set to take on Bangladesh in their first Super Four game. Being the best-ranked ODI team in the world Pakistan will be looking to make quick work of the Bangladeshis to secure a spot in the final. The two cricketing sides will clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 6, Wednesday. Bangladesh were able to eke out a spot in the Super Four stage after beating Afghanistan in the group stage. Despite
The weather is hot and humid and conditions dry, a far cry to what has been the weather like in Sri Lanka. And the track itself has seen three 300-plus scores in the five ODIs. So expect a run feast. Win the toss and bowl first and chase down whatever the score is on relatively cooler evening under lights.
Bangladesh have been dealt a major blow with the in-form player Najmul Hossain Shanto ruled out due to injury, but there is some good news as well with the return of opener Litton Das, who did not feature in Bangladesh’s first two games due to injury. On the other hand, Pakistan do not have any injury concerns as far as we know and but they have left out Mohammad Nawaz and in comes a seam bowling allrounder, Faheem Ashraf.
Back in Pakistan for the one last time this Asia Cup, Pakistan host Bangladesh as both teams eye a winning start to the Super 4 stages. A total of six games will be played among 4 teams to decide the two finalists. Today’s game is the only one in Super 4s to be played in Pakistan while the rest will be in rain-affected Colombo. So there is highly probability that today’s game is the only game where we see a full game without any rain interception so a win here will be pivotal for both the teams before they head to Sri Lanka for the remainder of the tournament.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the the Asia Cup Super 4 Pakistan vs Bangladesh match at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Ahead of Wednesday’s Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:
What date Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will occur on September 6, Wednesday.
Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match Pakistan vs Bangladesh be played?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.
What time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh begin?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will start at 3:00 PM IST on September 6, Wednesday.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match?
Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Where do I watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming?
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.
What are the Probable XIs of Pakistan and Bangladesh For the Asia Cup 2023?
Pakistan Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah
Bangladesh Probable XI: Litton Das, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan