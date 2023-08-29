Pakistan vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Asia Cup 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Pakistan vs Nepal

Pakistan will be facing Nepal in the first match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday, August 30 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan are coming from an impressive series win over Afghanistan, defeating them 3-0. A top contender in the tournament, Pakistan will be looking to start their campaign with a win. They will be looking to find the perfect balance in their side to get ready for the World Cup slated to be played in October.

Nepal, on the other hand, are a young team and will be looking to make the most out of the situation and gain as much experience in their bout against the hosts. Nepal are in a group with India and Pakistan the two giants of Asia.

Pakistan will enter as heavy favourites to win the match and start their campaign with a major victory. If Nepal manages to sneak a win over the Babar Azam-led side, it would be a major upset.

Pakistan vs Nepal Match Details

Date- Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time- 03:00 PM IST

Venue- Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

Pakistan vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Shadab Khan

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Allrounders: Shadab Khan, Gulsan Jha

Batters: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Bhurtel

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sandeep Lamichhane

Pakistan vs Nepal Probable XIs:

Nepal (Probable XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Arjun Saud(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pratis GC, Kishore Mahato, Mousom Dhakal

Pakistan (Probable XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Pakistan vs Nepal T20I Squads:

Nepal Squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel.