Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Second T20I Coverage on Live TV And Online

Pacers lit up the show at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Friday when Pakistan and New Zealand faced off against each other in the first T20I. Matt Henry claimed a hat trick for New Zealand. But his efforts went in vain as Haris Rauf pulled off a career-best 4/18 to bring the Black Caps to their knees and win the match by 88 runs.

All eyes will be on Tom Latham-led New Zealand and whether they can bounce back from the defeat and claim victory at Lahore on Saturday. New Zealand are without many of their top players with Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell and Lockie Ferguson playing in the Indian Premier League. The visitors have to work out how to tackle Pakistan’s pacers and avoid a collapse like the first T20I, where they were bowled out for 94 runs.

As for Pakistan, the hosts are back at full strength with skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman back in the squad. With Babar Azam at the helm once again, the Men in Green will be keen to establish their dominance in the second T20I as well.

Before the start of the second T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand, here is everything you need to know about the live-streaming details

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand second T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand second T20I match will take place on Saturday, April 15.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand second T20I match be played?

The second T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand second T20I match start?

The second T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will start from 9:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Pakistan vs New Zealand second T20I match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand second T20I fixture can be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand second T20I match on TV?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand second T20I game will be televised live on Sony Sports Network.

PAK vs NZ Probable XIs:

PAK Probable XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

NZ Probable XI: Chad Bowes, Tom Latham (c & wk), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ben Lister.

PAK vs NZ Full Squad

Pakistan Full Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Haris, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zaman Khan.

New Zealand Full Squad: Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, Chad Bowes, Ben Lister, Dane Cleaver, Matt Henry, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young.

