Pakistan Will Travel to India for ODI World Cup 2023, Get Green Signal From Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the Pakistan cricket team will travel to India for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023. India and Pakistan have not played bilateral series for a long time as in recent years, they only faced each other in multi-nation tournaments. The Pakistan cricket team last travelled to India in 2016 for the T20 World Cup.

Due to political tensions between the two nations, there was a bit of uncertainty over Pakistan’s participation in the WC but it has now ended.

“Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release.

Pakistan will start their ODI World Cup campaign against Netherlands on October 6, while the marquee clash versus India is currently scheduled for October 15 but it is expected to get preponed to a day earlier on 14.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), will soon release an updated schedule as apparently few other games involving other teams would also be rescheduled.

“Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations," it stated.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Foreign Affairs also took a dig at India for not sending the cricket team to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup.

“Pakistan’s decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India’s intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its Cricket Team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup," the PAK’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs took a dig at India.

“Pakistan, however, has deep concerns about the security of its Cricket Team. We are conveying these concerns to the International Cricket Council and the Indian authorities. We expect that full safety and security of Pakistan Cricket Team will be ensured during its visit to India," the release concluded.

Pakistan’s current schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023: October 6 – vs Netherlands in Hyderabad October 12 – vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad October 15 – vs India in Ahmedabad October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match).