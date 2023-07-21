Pakistan's 18-year-old Ayesha Naseem Decides to Quit Cricket Due to Religious Reasons: Report

Pakistan’s young women cricketer Ayesha Naseem has decided to retire from all forms of the game at the age of 18. More than her age, the reason behind her decision to quit international cricket has become one of the biggest talking points.

According to Pakistani media, Ayesha took this step to align her life with the principles of Islam. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to react on the matter.

“I’m leaving cricket and want my life according to Islam,” Ayesha reportedly told PCB.

After making her debut in 2020-21, Ayesha represented Pakistan in 4 ODIs and 30 T20Is, scoring 33 and 369 runs, respectively. Earlier this year in January, he showcased her hard-hitting skills in a match against Australia, scoring a quick-fire 24 runs off 20 balls.

She was even praised by former men’s team captain Wasim Akram for her exciting performance.

“Now that’s some serious talent,” Akram had tweeted.

Now that’s some serious talent . https://t.co/P5HS9XkkTS— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 25, 2023

As reported by PTI, Pakistan women’s team captain Nida Dar and the PCB tried to convince Ayesha to reverse her decision but they seemed to have failed in their approach. Quoting a source from the board, the news agency stated that the 18-year-old had already informed the PCB about her decision in February-March.

“She was contacted for a training camp and assignment but she told the board she no longer wanted to play cricket.” the source was quoted as saying.

“Efforts were made even by Nida Dar and some Pakistan players to convince her that she can be a practicing Muslim and also play cricket at the same time but Ayesha refused to rethink her decision,” he added.

Several greats of Pakistan cricket like Saeed Anwar, Inzamam ul Haq, Muhammad Yousuf, Saqlain Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed, turned to religion while playing cricket but only Anwar left the game altogether after losing his young daughter in 2002.

