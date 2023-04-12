Parthiv Patel Lashes Out at Fan Who Called 2-time World Cup-winner Piyush Chawla a 'Leggie'

Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla rolled back the years as he produced figures of 3/22, picking the wicket of Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell and Lalit Yadav, as Mumbai Indian (MI) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 6 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

As many disgruntled fans took to social media to last out at DC after their fourth straight loss of the season, former India keeper Panthiv Patel took exception to one particular comment.

“Delhi Capitals? No. It’s Delhi Capitulates. Too many cricketing brains sitting in the dug out but in the middle their batsmen were clueless against a leggie who doesn’t even plays for his state," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Parthiv lashed out posting: “That leggie is a 2 time World Cup winner with 161 ipl wickets his name is PIYUSH CHAWLA…and he does play for GUJARAT as a professional player…," tweeted Patel, who played for MI and CSK in his IPL career.

That leggie is a 2 time World Cup winner with 161 ipl wickets his name is PIYUSH CHAWLA…and he does play for GUJARAT as a professional player… https://t.co/2XAYEKGioc— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) April 12, 2023

Chawla, aged 34, attributed his strong showing to consistent match practice, which had been hard to find after not being picked by any teams in the IPL 2022 player auction and becoming a commentator. “I am somebody who prefers bowling four overs in the match than bowling in the nets. You actually get to know whether a ball is a good ball or bad ball in a match. So I make sure I am playing a lot of matches, whenever I get the time."

“Whenever the good tournaments happen — the one in Delhi you mentioned (All India SPJ Cup Season 2) and then the DY Patil in Mumbai — so I played those and also played domestic white-ball games for Gujarat. So those are enough games for me to prepare myself. And then obviously I make sure I am working on my fitness as well," he said in the post-match press conference.

