‘Party Badal Liya’: Venkatesh Prasad Praises KL Rahul and Twitterati Cannot Digest This Change of Emotions

India opened the three-match ODI series against Australia with a 5-wicket win over the visitors at the Whankede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul produced the goods for the hosts on the day as his unbeaten 75-run knock off 91 deliveries proved to be a match-winning innings.

ALSO READ| ‘Averaging 70 at 90 Years Old is Not Bad, Kid’: When Sachin Tendulkar Met Sir Don Bradman

Former Indian seamer Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter to appreciate the batter from Karnataka with a post that read “Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul. Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India. #INDvAUS"

Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul.Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tCs74rBiLP— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 17, 2023

Earlier, Prasad had been openly critical of the 30-year-old during his rough patch and suggested that he go back to domestic cricket to prove his mettle and earn a call-up to the squad.

Despite the former seamer’s appreciative message for Rahul after his knock on Friday, netizens were quick to rub in Prasad’s u-turn.

One fan replied to the tweet with an image from the famous Bollywood movie ‘3 Idiots’ that read “Nahi, Jhoot Bol Raha Hai"

Another user tweeted “the politics of cricket changes like season".

😳😳😳 the politics of cricket changes like season— The new Bharat Army (@vaspar78) March 17, 2023

One user replied with an image that read “Party Badal Liya".

One other user tweeted “This meme was created to be posted in replies of this this. It just picturise the scene during tweeting this tweet" with a picture of a meme character donning a smile mask in order to hide tears.

This meme was created to be posted in replies of this this. It just picturise the scene during tweeting this tweet. pic.twitter.com/BOz6ZBCN4f— Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) March 17, 2023

However, not everyone was critical of Prasad’s appreciation post as some backed him by saying that the bowler had the best interest of Indian cricket in mind.

One user threw his weight behind the former bowler with a tweet that read “Venkatesh sir, you are truly concerned about Indian cricket, that’s why you are always vocal in appreciating and criticising. Not many have that composure. Kudos to you "

Venkatesh sir, you are truly concerned about Indian cricket, that’s why you are always vocal in appreciating and criticising.Not many have that composure. Kudos to you 🙌 — Naveen Ramdurg CA (@mr_ramdurg) March 17, 2023

Another user commented “So great of you to praise him silencing everyone who thought you are biased. You just stand for cricket and the country.. The know was superb and we took a 1 up in series.."

So great of you to praise him silencing everyone who thought you are biased. You just stand for cricket and the country..The know was superb and we took a 1 up in series..— Anoop Mundhra (@anoopmundhra) March 17, 2023

India wrapped up Australia for 188 runs in 35.4 overs before chasing down th target successfully with 5 wickets and just over 10 overs to spare.

The second ODI of the series is scheduled to be played on the 19th of March at YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Get the latest Cricket News here