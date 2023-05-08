Pat Cummins Turns 30: KKR All-rounder's Top Performances in IPL

PAT CUMMINS BIRTHDAY: Regarded as one of the finest bowlers of his generation, Pat Cummins made his international debut at the age of 18. Cummins, on his international debut, registered sensational figures of 3/25 against South Africa. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Cummins played his first match in 2014.

Initially, Cummins was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. He was later signed by the Delhi Capitals franchise ahead of the IPL 2017 season. He was the most expensive buy at the IPL 2020 auction.

Cummins reunited with Kolkata in the IPL 2020 season. After playing 42 matches, Cummins has 45 wickets under his belt in the IPL. Cummins’ brilliance in IPL has not been limited to his bowling only. With three half centuries to his name, the Australian has often come up with some incredible match-winning knocks in the history of the competition.

As Pat Cummins celebrates his 30th birthday today, it is time to take a look at the Australia skipper’s top performances in IPL.

4/34 vs Rajasthan Royals

Pat Cummins registered his best IPL figures in 2020. Cummins bagged four wickets conceding 34 runs in four overs against Rajasthan Royals. The terrific bowling performance guided Kolkata Knight Riders to a convincing 60-run win over Rajasthan. 66 not out vs Chennai Super Kings

Pat Cummins came up with a scintillating batting performance during a match against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. Chasing a mammoth target of 221, Cummins pulled off a stunning knock of 34-ball 66. His blistering innings comprised four boundaries and six sixes. Cummins’ brilliance with the bat, however, went in vain, as Kolkata fell short by 18 runs. 56 not out vs Mumbai Indians

IPL fans witnessed Pat Cummins’ sensational batting once again during a match between Kolkata and Mumbai in 2022. Cummins slammed half century in just 14 balls to gain upper hand for Kolkata during the run chase. His quickfire 15-ball 56 guided Kolkata to a magnificent five-wicket win over the Rohit Sharma-led side. 2/21 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

In IPL 2017, Pat Cummins scripted his best figures of the season during a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The then Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals) pacer earned two dismissals in that encounter after giving away just 21 runs in his four overs. 53 not out vs Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians bowlers had to face the wrath of Pat Cummins once again during the IPL 2020 season. Cummins walloped five boundaries and two sixes to play a magnificent knock of unbeaten 53 off 36 balls. But Cummins’ wonderful batting failed to take Kolkata over the line. Mumbai had emerged victorious in the contest by eight wickets.

