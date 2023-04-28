PBKS vs LSG: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips, Captain And Vice-captain For Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023

Punjab Kings will be hoping to continue their winning run when they host Lucknow Super Giants in their next fixture of the IPL 2023.

The face-off is slated to be held at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 28. PBKS recorded a close two-wicket win in the earlier meeting with Lucknow in this year’s IPL.

They will eye to replicate the result and pick up a crucial two points from the home fixture.

The Super Giants have not been at their best in the past few games, suffering two defeats in their previous three outings. In the last appearance, the KL Rahul-led side endured a seven-run defeat against Gujarat Titans despite being in control of the chase for the majority of their innings.

Both the teams currently have eight points from seven matches.

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-captain: Kyle Mayers

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Matt Short

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs LSG Probable XIs

PBKS Predicted Team: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matt Short, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

LSG Predicted Team: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi

PBKS vs LSG Full Squad

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

