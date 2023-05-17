PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the 64th encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will take place between Punjab Kings (LSG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC). This match will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Delhi Capitals have been hugely disappointing all season and their batting failures have let them down. They are officially out of the tournament but would want to show some fight against Punjab Kings. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab have blown hot and cold all season, but are still with a mathematical chance of making it to the playoffs.

Delhi would want to spoil their party as the action shifts to the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala - a surface where batters will find a lot of joy

Fantasy Player Picks for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

David Warner has not been at his best all season, but now when the chips are down and there will be no additional pressure of qualification, he will be a threat to tee off from the word go. He can be the captain of your side.

For Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan, a player who enjoys pace and bounce, will hold the key at the top of the order. He has looked good in the recent matches and would be keen to lead from the front and take his side to the top four. He can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Head To Head Records

Punjab and Delhi have locked horns against one another in 30 matches. The honours are split pretty evenly as Delhi have won 15 matches, while Punjab have been victorious in 16 matches.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, David Warner

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

PBKS vs DC Probable XIs

PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

PBKS vs DC Full Squad

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Baltej Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Kagiso Rabada, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal