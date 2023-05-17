PBKS vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals Eye Revenge as They Aim to Ruin Punjab Kings' Playoffs Hopes

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 16:34 IST
IPL 2023 PBKS VS DC Live Score: It’s been three days since Punjab Kings knocked out Delhi Capitals from IPL 2023 playoffs race and the two teams will clash again tonight. The win kept PBKS in contention and they will have to win their remaining two fixtures and improve the poor net run-rate alongside to make it to the next stage where they haven’t progressed to since 2014.
For their final two league matches, PBKS will make the picturesque Dharamshala as their base and it will be a pleasant change for both the franchises from the punishing heat of Mohali and Delhi. Read More
PBKS outclassed DC mainly due to the individual brilliance of two of their uncapped India players. Opener Prabhsimran Singh scored a maiden IPL century – 103 off 65 – in a total of 167/7. And then when David Warner had given the hosts a flying start, Harpreet Brar triggered a collapse from which DC didn’t recover with the left-arm spinner taking four wickets in a 31-run win.
PBKS will hope for an encore and strengthen their playoffs chances.
However, with nothing to lose now, DC would want to sign off on a high. Should Capitals achieve that, they will end up ruining PBKS’ chances.
Full Squads
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh