PBKS vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals Eye Revenge as They Aim to Ruin Punjab Kings' Playoffs Hopes

IPL 2023 PBKS VS DC Live Score: It’s been three days since Punjab Kings knocked out Delhi Capitals from IPL 2023 playoffs race and the two teams will clash again tonight. The win kept PBKS in contention and they will have to win their remaining two fixtures and improve the poor net run-rate alongside to make it to the next stage where they haven’t progressed to since 2014.

For their final two league matches, PBKS will make the picturesque Dharamshala as their base and it will be a pleasant change for both the franchises from the punishing heat of Mohali and Delhi. Read More