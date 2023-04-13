PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Aim to Bounce Back to Winning Ways at Punjab Kings' Fortress

Read more

easy win.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans suffered their first defeat of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders courtesy of Rinku Singh’s blockbuster heroics in the final over.

Rinku smashed five straight sixes against Yash Dayal to hand KKR a 3-wicket win after Rashid Khan had registered the first hat-trick of the IPL 2023 season earlier in the match.

Hardik Pandya missed the last match after he was unwell and it remains to be seen whether the Indian all-rounder returns back to lead his side today.

It will also be interesting to see how Dayal performs today, he conceded 31 runs in his final over against KKR and the youngster will be hoping to prove his worth against the Punjab Kings.

As far as the head-to-head record of these two sides is concerned, both Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have won one game each and there’s nothing to choose from between them.

