Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And PBKS vs GT Head to Head Record

Punjab Kings will seek to exploit their home advantage when they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 match on Thursday.

Both the teams have won two matches each and lost one each in the ongoing season.

Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan has shown good form so far and will be crucial to his team’s chances.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya-led GT would like to forget the last-over defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders and get back to winning ways. Pandya missed the last match because he was unwell and Rashid Khan led them in his place.

On the eve of the match, let us take a look at the probable XIs of Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Check Out PBKS vs GT Probable XIs

PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Joshua Little

PBKS vs GT Head-to-Head Record

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have locked horns two times in the Indian Premier League. While Punjab won one match, Gujarat managed to emerge victorious in the other fixture.

PBKS vs GT Full Squads

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, KS Bharat, Odean Smith

