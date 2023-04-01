IPL Live Score, PBKS vs KKR Latest Updates: Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Winning Start in Mohali

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 13:52 IST
Punjab, India
Live Score From IPL 2023 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 2: Both PBKS and KKR start their season today as they lock horns under new captains. Punjab Kings have Shikhar Dhawan as the skipper while Kolkata Knight Riders have first-timer Nitish Rana leading them this time around. The two franchises have clashed 30 times so far in IPL history and KKR have emerged victorious 20 times while PBKS have won 10 of these contests. PBKS coach Trevor Bayliss is hoping Sam Curran, the costliest player in the history of IPL auctions, will be able to live up to the price tag. Read More
Kolkata Knight Riders won six and lost eight of their 14 matches last year. They finished a rung below PBKS on the points table and didn’t qualify for the playoffs.
With seven wins and as many defeats, Punjab Kings finished sixth on the points table and didn’t qualify for the playoffs. They faced Kolkata Knight Riders once during IPL 2022 and lost by six wickets.
PBKS host KKR in Mohali in the second match of the IPL 2023 which got underway yesterday when defending champions Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad after a glittering opening ceremony. Both PBKS and KKR have been struck by injuries. PBKS will be without Jonny Bairstow for the entire season while KKR are hopeful their first-choice captain Shreyas Iyer will become available at some point as he’s currently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA. The match will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.
“I think before I came on board, they recognised, after the last season, that they (PBKS) need someone to finish the innings off and our tactic at the auction was to get an all-rounder who could bat towards the end of a batting innings but is also able to bowl,” Bayliss said in Mohali on Friday.
IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap
“The idea was to get an international all-rounder and we are hoping that Sam Curran will be that player for us. He has done pretty well in international cricket and in the last (T20) World Cup. We are quite happy that we got him on board,” he added.
Bayliss is also expecting the likes of Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan to deliver with the bat as well.
“Shahrukh looks in good form, he is hitting the ball well and hard. Livingstone is one of those players who is not with us here just at the moment but we are hoping to have him with us very shortly,” Bayliss said.
Full Squads
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma
Get the latest Cricket News here