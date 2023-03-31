Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Streaming For IPL 2023: How to Watch PBKS vs KKR Coverage on TV And Online

Punjab Kings are all set to kick off their IPL 2023 campaign with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1, Saturday. The IPL fixture between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The Punjab-based side failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2022 after finishing their campaign at the sixth spot.

Punjab team management, in a bid to have a change of fortune, named India’s opening batter Shikhar Dhawan as the captain of the side for IPL 2023. Punjab, however, had to suffer a jolt after their power-hitting batter Liam Livingstone was ruled out of the game against Kolkata due to injury. Apart from Livingstone, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada will also not be able to take part in his side’s season opener.

Kolkata, on the other hand, appointed Nitish Rana as the interim captain of the side. Rana assumed the role after it was learnt that Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer will have to sit out due to an injury.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match will be played on April 1, Saturday.

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders For IPL 2023?

Punjab Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad For IPL 2023: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan

