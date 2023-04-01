PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023: Mohali Weather Forecast And IS Bindra Stadium Pitch Report

Punjab Kings is set to kick off their journey in the 16th Indian Premier League (IPL) with a high-voltage clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. The home fixture for the Punjab unit is slated to be hosted on April 1 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Punjab had a disappointing outing last season as they finished sixth in the table. The Shikhar Dhawan-led unit, which is still awaiting their maiden IPL title, will be guided by World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, will play under a new captain this year. After their designated skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the campaign, the franchise appointed Nitish Rana, a core member of the KKR family, as the leader of the squad. It has been almost a decade since they won their last trophy in the 2014 season, under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir. The two-time champions have also acquired the service of one of the finest masterminds in the Indian domestic circuit, Chadrakant Pandit, who can play a pivotal role in erasing KKR’s prolonged title drought.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali is known to be a balanced surface. Although, it has become quite batting-friendly over the years, especially in the limited-overs formats. The fast bowlers, however, will get some assistance with the new ball early in the innings. Looking at the previous T20 matches, the chasing units have won the majority of the games. The captain winning the toss, hence, might decide to field first.

Weather Report:

The weather at the IS Bindra Stadium is expected to be clear on April 1. There is a high probability of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders with 80 per cent precipitation predicted. The wind speed will be around 7-13 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 14 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 63-70 per cent.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan

