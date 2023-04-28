PBKS vs LSG Live IPL 2023: Focus on Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul as PBKS Aim to do the Double Over Lucknow

Read more

them to sixth place in the IPL 2023 points table. Punjab have 8 points from 7 games and will be hoping to leapfrog LSG with a victory in their den.

Rahul’s side on the other hand come into this match on the back of a narrow 7-run defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Titans. It was a low-scoring thriller in Ahmedabad, with Rahul himself scoring a fifty but they were undone by the last-over heroics of Mohit Sharma and Lucknow failed to chase down a 136-run target.

More than the defeat, the manner of the loss would have hurt Rahul and his side as they were in complete control of the chase before collapsing right at the death. The defeat means that they slipped to fourth place in the table, with 8 points from 7 games and only their net run rate has kept them ahead of Punjab.

Rahul remains the leading run-scorer for his side but after their collapse against Gujarat, the 30-year-old will look to respond in stunning fashion, whereas a lot of focus will be on Shikhar as well who has been sitting out the past three matches for PBKS due to his shoulder injury.

Dhawan is the leading run-scorer for his side, and in his absence, Punjab have played really well but one can only imagine how well they can perform with Dhawan and their entire batting lineup firing on all cylinders.

Punjab Kings had recently defeated Lucknow by 2 wickets earlier this season and will hope to do the double over their rivals.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here