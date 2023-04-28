PBKS vs LSG Live IPL 2023: Focus on Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul as PBKS Aim to do the Double Over Lucknow

Live now
Punjab Kings will be hoping to have their talismanic skipper Shikhar Dhawan back to full fitness and raring to go against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants who have travelled to Mohali ahead of what promises to be an epic mid-table clash in IPL 2023.
Stand-in skipper Sam Curran has led PBKS admirably in Dhawan’s absence, and he was their MVP in their 13-run victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. The most expensive recruit in the history of IPL auction scored a fifty and helped take his side past the 214-run mark, and in return they restricted Rohit Sharma’s side to 201/6, thus winning the match which took Read More
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2023 match 38 between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, PBKS had won their previous fixture against LSG earlier this season and they will be hoping to do the double, do stay tuned to this space for all the live updates from the match.
Rahul’s side on the other hand come into this match on the back of a narrow 7-run defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Titans. It was a low-scoring thriller in Ahmedabad, with Rahul himself scoring a fifty but they were undone by the last-over heroics of Mohit Sharma and Lucknow failed to chase down a 136-run target.
More than the defeat, the manner of the loss would have hurt Rahul and his side as they were in complete control of the chase before collapsing right at the death. The defeat means that they slipped to fourth place in the table, with 8 points from 7 games and only their net run rate has kept them ahead of Punjab.
Rahul remains the leading run-scorer for his side but after their collapse against Gujarat, the 30-year-old will look to respond in stunning fashion, whereas a lot of focus will be on Shikhar as well who has been sitting out the past three matches for PBKS due to his shoulder injury.
Dhawan is the leading run-scorer for his side, and in his absence, Punjab have played really well but one can only imagine how well they can perform with Dhawan and their entire batting lineup firing on all cylinders.
Punjab Kings had recently defeated Lucknow by 2 wickets earlier this season and will hope to do the double over their rivals.
