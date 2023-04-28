PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Mohali Weather Forecast and Pitch Report of IS Bindra Stadium

Punjab Kings are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The eagerly anticipated face-off is slated to take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 28. The on-field actions will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Punjab Kings are coming off a commanding 13-run victory over Mumbai Indians and will look to continue their winning momentum. A win against Lucknow can help the Shikhar Dhawan-led side secure a place among the top four in the points table. They are currently sitting with 8 points in 7 games.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants will head to the away outing on the back of a disappointing defeat. They fell short of Gujarat Titans in the last match, enduring a close 7-run defeat in a low-scoring battle. A below-par performance from the Lucknow batting unit was mostly responsible for the loss as they could not chase down a paltry target of 136 runs.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium is recognised as one of the finest batting surfaces in the country. It provides a healthy bounce with the ball coming nicely to the bat. Fast bowlers can also use the new ball to fetch some early scalps while the spinners will have assistance in the middle overs. The average first-innings score at the venue is 165 and the chasing side holds a better winning record.

Weather Report:

The weather in Mohali is expected to be mostly cloudy on April 28. Although, there is no possibility of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. The wind speed will be around 9-13 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 21 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 34-52 percent.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

