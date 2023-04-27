PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023: How to Watch Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Coverage on TV And Online

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has so far proved to be full of ups and downs for Lucknow Super Giants. With eight points from seven games, the KL Rahul-led side are placed in fourth position in the IPL 2023 standings. In their next assignment, Lucknow will be up against Punjab Kings. The two teams will clash against each other on Friday in Mohali. The two teams have already faced each other in the first leg of this season’s IPL and Punjab had won that contest by two wickets.

Punjab will now head into the fixture after clinching a 13-run win over Mumbai Indians. After playing seven matches till now, the Punjab-based side now occupy the sixth spot in the IPL 2023 standings.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will take place on April 28, Friday.

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match start?

The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants For IPL 2023?

Punjab Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad For IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

