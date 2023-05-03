PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings make their way back to Mohali to face off against the five-time IPL champions, the Mumbai Indians. With both teams vying for a win, this match promises to be a gripping encounter.

The Punjab Kings are currently on ten points from nine matches and Mumbai Indians are on eight points from eight matches. This match will be crucial for both sides as they aim to break free from the logjam of teams in the middle of the table.

In their last game, the Mumbai Indians managed to chase down a record total against the Rajasthan Royals, thanks to some phenomenal hitting from Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David. However, there are concerns over the form of Rohit Sharma and the lack of potency of their bowlers, especially in the death overs.

The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, won a thrilling match against the Chennai Super Kings in their last outing. Although there are questions over the strength of their bowling attack, the batters found their groove. If their top order, including Shikhar Dhawan, manages to find their range, they could put the Mumbai Indians under immense pressure.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan

Allrounders: Sam Curran, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer

PBKS vs MI Probable XIs:

PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer.

PBKS vs MI Full Squad

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith

