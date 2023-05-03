PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: No Clear Favourites as Punjab Kings Host Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 LIVE: The last time these two teams squared off in IPL 2023, over 400 runs were scored across 40 overs. Punjab Kings emerged victorious after posting a mammoth 214/8 at the Wankhede Stadium with Sam Curran hitting a quick half-century before Arshdeep Singh took four wickets. Mumbai Indians came close but eventually finished at 201/6 with Suryakumar Yadav scored a blistering fifty.

Both the teams are currently in the bottom half of the points table and with the tournament entering its next phase when the teams start to gear up for the playoffs race, every point becomes crucial. Read More