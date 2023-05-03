CHANGE LANGUAGE
PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: No Clear Favourites as Punjab Kings Host Mumbai Indians

PBKS vs MI Live Score IPL 2023: Follow here the ball by ball updates from the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash from Mohali

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 18:51 IST

Chandigarh, India

shikhar dhawan, rohit sharma, ipl 2023
Follow PBKS vs MI live cricket score from IPL 2023

Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 LIVE: The last time these two teams squared off in IPL 2023, over 400 runs were scored across 40 overs. Punjab Kings emerged victorious after posting a mammoth 214/8 at the Wankhede Stadium with Sam Curran hitting a quick half-century before Arshdeep Singh took four wickets. Mumbai Indians came close but eventually finished at 201/6 with Suryakumar Yadav scored a blistering fifty.

Both the teams are currently in the bottom half of the points table and with the tournament entering its next phase when the teams start to gear up for the playoffs race, every point becomes crucial. Read More

May 03, 2023 18:41 IST

MI vs PBKS Live Score: Mumbai Indians' Season So Far

  • Match 1: Lost to RCB by 8 Wickets
  • Match 2: Lost to CSK by 7 Wickets
  • Match 3: Defeated DC by 6 Wickets
  • Match 4: Defeated KKR by 5 Wickets
  • Match 5: Defeated SRH by 14 Runs
  • Match 6: Lost to PBKS by 13 Runs
  • Match 7: Lost to GT by 55 Runs
  • Match 8: Defeated RR by 6 Wickets
May 03, 2023 18:25 IST

PBKS vs MI Live Score: Punjab Kings' Season So Far

  • Match 1: Defeated KKR by 7 Runs
  • Match 2: Defeated RR by 5 Runs
  • Match 3: Lost to SRH by 8 Wickets
  • Match 4: Lost to GT by 6 Wickets
  • Match 5: Defeated LSG by 2 Wickets
  • Match 6: Lost to RCB by 24 Runs
  • Match 7: Defeated MI by 13 Runs
  • Match 8: Lost to LSG by 56 Runs
  • Match 9: Defeated CSK by 4 Wickets
May 03, 2023 18:13 IST

PBKS vs MI: Mohali Pitch Report

Teams batting first at the venue this season have won three out of four games so far. LSG racked up 257 in the fourth match to have been played in Mohali and won by 56 runs.

May 03, 2023 18:04 IST

Mohali Weather Forecast For PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023 Match

There’s little chance of rain tonight in Mohali. So we should get a full game. Temperature will hover between 22 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius. So, a pleasant evening.

May 03, 2023 18:00 IST

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction For Today

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan

Allrounders: Sam Curran, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer

May 03, 2023 17:59 IST

PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score: MI Eye Revenge

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the IPL 2023 clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians to be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The two teams produced a high-scoring thriller the last time they squared off. PBKS posted in excess of 200 at Wankhede but Suryakumar Yadav’s blazing knock wasn’t enough as the visitors recorded a close win. MI would want to return the favour tonight.

Read more

A win tonight in Mohali can propel PBKS in the top-four. MI can also take their tally to 10 points and improve their chances of remaining in the contention for a top-four finish.

It’s difficult to pick a clear favourite of the two considering how they have fared so far. Both though come into this contest having chased down 200-plus target in their respective last matches.

PBKS chased down 201 against Chennai Super Kings while MI gunned down 213 thanks to death-overs heroics from Tim David who crashed three sixes in a row in the final over to seal the deal.

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar

