PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: No Clear Favourites as Punjab Kings Host Mumbai Indians

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 18:51 IST
Chandigarh, India
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 LIVE: The last time these two teams squared off in IPL 2023, over 400 runs were scored across 40 overs. Punjab Kings emerged victorious after posting a mammoth 214/8 at the Wankhede Stadium with Sam Curran hitting a quick half-century before Arshdeep Singh took four wickets. Mumbai Indians came close but eventually finished at 201/6 with Suryakumar Yadav scored a blistering fifty.
Both the teams are currently in the bottom half of the points table and with the tournament entering its next phase when the teams start to gear up for the playoffs race, every point becomes crucial. Read More
Teams batting first at the venue this season have won three out of four games so far. LSG racked up 257 in the fourth match to have been played in Mohali and won by 56 runs.
There’s little chance of rain tonight in Mohali. So we should get a full game. Temperature will hover between 22 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius. So, a pleasant evening.
PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Shikhar Dhawan
Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav
Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan
Allrounders: Sam Curran, Cameron Green
Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the IPL 2023 clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians to be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The two teams produced a high-scoring thriller the last time they squared off. PBKS posted in excess of 200 at Wankhede but Suryakumar Yadav’s blazing knock wasn’t enough as the visitors recorded a close win. MI would want to return the favour tonight.
A win tonight in Mohali can propel PBKS in the top-four. MI can also take their tally to 10 points and improve their chances of remaining in the contention for a top-four finish.
It’s difficult to pick a clear favourite of the two considering how they have fared so far. Both though come into this contest having chased down 200-plus target in their respective last matches.
PBKS chased down 201 against Chennai Super Kings while MI gunned down 213 thanks to death-overs heroics from Tim David who crashed three sixes in a row in the final over to seal the deal.
Full Squads
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar
