PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Aim to Continue Winning Run, RCB Look to Regain Form

Read more

eighth place, having just four points from five matches.

In Dhawan’s absence, Sam Curran led PBKS to a crucial win, Sikander Raza put in an all-round display, while Curran himself picked up three wickets as Lucknow could only manage to score 159/8 after being invited to bat first, despite KL Rahul’s 74-run inning.

In reply, PBKS successfully chased down the required total with 3 balls to spare as Raza’s fifty, Matthew Short’s 34-run knock followed by a match-winning knock from Shahrukh Khan (23* off 10 balls) ensured the win.

On the other hand, Faf du Plessis’ RCB were beaten narrowly by CSK in a run-fest at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube both scored fifties to propel the four-time IPL champs to a massive total of 226/6.

Conway scored 83 from 45 balls, while Dube got 52 off 27 deliveries. RCB set out to achieve the highest successful chase in IPL history but were jolted with early blows as Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror departed however, Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell both got fifties but RCB suffered another batting collapse.

The Bengaluru-based franchise could only score 218 runs, falling short by 8 runs and they will be hoping to return back to winning ways. Virat, Du Plessis, and Maxwell’s batting has been top-notch in IPL 2023 season, but they’d need the rest of the batters to chip in as well if they hope to make it to the playoffs.

On the other hand, Dhawan has been a knight in shining armour alongside Curran for PBKS, but they would need more consistent contributions from the rest of the batsmen.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here