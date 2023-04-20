PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Coverage on TV & Online

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore were almost on track to defeat MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in their last fixture. But the side suffered a heart-breaking defeat despite aggressive batting from du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. The Bengaluru-based franchise will be looking to put their previous defeat behind them when they take to the field against Punjab Kings on April 20.

On the other hand, Punjab will be high on confidence after their victory against Lucknow Super Giants. PBKS occupy the fifth spot on the points table, with three wins in five games. The Punjab based franchise will be keen to secure a win to boost their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Ahead of the game between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, here is everything you need to know about the live streaming and telecast.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will be played on April 20, Thursday.

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will be played at Mohali’s Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match start?

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 game will start from 3:30 pm on Thursday.

How to live stream Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 fixture can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema website and app.

How to watch Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 clash will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

What are the full squads of Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore For IPL 2023?

Punjab Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Baltej Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran,, Vidwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Sikandar Raza, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad For IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Finn Allen, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Reece Topley, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddharth Kaul, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell.

