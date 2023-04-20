PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Mohali Weather Forecast And Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium Pitch Report

IPL 2023 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Weather Report: After being defeated by Chennai Super Kings in their last game, Royal Challengers Bangalore will desperately be looking for a victory on Thursday. In their next Indian Premier League (IPL) match, the Faf du Plessis-led side will be up against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The two teams had last faced each other in May 2022 and Punjab Kings had emerged victorious in that contest by 54 runs. In their last five meetings, Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up on the winning side only once. With four points from five games, Royal Challengers Bangalore are now placed in eighth position on the IPL 2023 points table. It has so far been a season full of ups and downs for Royal Challengers Bangalore. They have not been able to win two matches on the trot yet.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum. They will head into the contest after getting the better of Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets. The Punjab-based side kicked off their IPL 2023 season on a promising note with two back-to-back wins. After registering six points in five matches so far, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side now occupies the fifth spot in the IPL 2023 standings.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium is known to be quite a balanced one. The pacers are expected to get some help here. Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan has had a tremendous outing at this venue, over the years.

Weather Report:

The weather in Mohali is expected to be cloudy on April 20. There is chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The wind speed will be around 15km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 17 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 2 per cent.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

