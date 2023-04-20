Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And PBKS vs RCB Head to Head Record

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to cross swords in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader on April 20. The exciting game will take place at Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium from 3:30 pm.

Punjab will be troubled by their captain Shikhar Dhawan’s injury. Stand-in skipper Sam Curran has not performed up to the mark lately. PBKS need to ensure they put up a big total before RCB’s lethal batters. For Punjab, their best bet is the performance of youngsters like Prabhsimran Singh and Shahrukh Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are coming off a heartbreaking loss against Chennai Super Kings. The Faf du Plessis-led side gave their best while chasing down 227 runs but lost out by a mere 8 runs.

Bangalore need to focus more on their bowling line-up. Their bowlers have not been able to reduce the opponents to a low total. RCB’s bowling woes might weigh quite a lot on their mind when they take to the field against Punjab.

Head-to-head Records:

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers have faced each other in 30 games. Punjab have a slight edge when it comes to victories, with 17 wins under their belt. RCB have won 13 games.

In their last game, PBKS defeated RCB by 54 runs at Mumbai’s Barbourne Stadium on May 13 2022.

Check Out PBKS vs RCB Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh, Sikander Raza, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Full Squads:

Punjab Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Baltej Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran,, Vidwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Sikandar Raza, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad For IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Finn Allen, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Reece Topley, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddharth Kaul, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell.

