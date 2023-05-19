PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Dharamsala Weather Forecast and HPCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to clash with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Unfortunately, both teams’ dreams of reaching the playoffs have suffered a significant blow due to untimely defeats towards the end of the tournament. PBKS recently faced a loss against DC, whereas RR was thrashed by RCB in their previous match. It’s important to note that even a victory for either PBKS or RR will not secure them a spot in the playoffs.

The venue for this clash will be the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday, May 19.

Both sides will be glad to be in Dharamsala as the pitch is expected to assist stroke-makers as well as the fast bowlers.

Where will the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

What happened in the last IPL game at HPCA in Dharamsala?

Punjab Kings hosted Delhi Capitals in the last IPL game in Dharamsala back in the last match. Delhi Capitals put in a dominant display with the bat and posted 213 for 2 in 20 overs. On a belter batting track Punjab Kings gave it a good shot, but ended 15 runs short in the end and was restricted to 198.

What is the average score at HPCA Stadium in IPL?

The average first-innings score at the HPCA Stadium is 181.

PBKS vs RR Head-To-Head Record

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 25 times in the IPL. PBKS have won 10 games while the Rajasthan Royals have won 14 matches.

PBKS vs RR Pitch Report

The pitch at the HPCA Stadium is expected to be a batting beauty and the stroke-makers can hit through the line considering the true bounce and carry. The surface is also a good one for the fast bowlers - especially under lights when they can get assistance.

Weather Report

The weather in Dharamsala is expected to set fair on May 19. The temperature is expected to around 23°C on the match day with 44% humidity and 11 km/h wind speed. There are no chances of any rain during the match.