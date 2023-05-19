PBKS VS RR Live Cricket Score: Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals Fight to Keep Slim Playoff Chances Alive

Read more

Punjab’s pace department has been guilty of leaking too many runs in both the powerplay and death overs. With the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh conceding close to 10 runs per over, the team is bound to feel the pressure.

While Rabada has not been at his best, not using Arshdeep both in powerplay and death overs here on Wednesday night was expectedly questioned. The pacer has made his name nailing yorkers in the death overs and of late has troubled the opening batters with his swing.

After being consistent in the first half of the tournament, the lanky left-arm pacer has gone off the boil and will look to lift his game in the must win contest.

Shikhar Dhawan used left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar in the 20th over against Delhi Capitals and it backfired massively, effectively making the difference in the game.

Rajasthan Royals, who looked like the team to beat in the first half of IPL with four wins from their first five games, only have themselves for their troubles.

Despite exemplary performances from the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yuzvendra Chahal, the star-studded outfit has flattered to deceive.

Jos Buttler too has played some sensational knocks but has not been consistent enough. Having been dismissed without scoring in the previous two games, the England batter will be itching to perform in the do-or-die game.

Skipper Sanju Samson backs himself to take on the bowlers in any situation and he will continue to play the high-risk game.