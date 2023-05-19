PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023: How to Watch Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Coverage on TV And Online

Punjab Kings will take on the Rajasthan Royals in a crucial match for both sides at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday, May 19.

Both these sides have been disappointing all season - Rajasthan started off brilliantly, but their campaign derailed in the second half. They need to win this match and then hope and pray for a string of other results to go their way.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, come into this match after losing their last match to Delhi Capitals at the same venue. Their batting was good, but the bowlers and captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan left a lot to be desired. They too need to win this match to stay in the hunt and then expect other teams to do their bit.

Ahead of Friday’s IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will take place on May 19, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indians IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals For IPL 2023?

PBKS vs RR Full Squad

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Baltej Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Kagiso Rabada, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Abdul Basith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Obed McCoy, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vasisht, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa