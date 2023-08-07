PCB Appoints Inzamam-ul-Haq as Chief Selector Ahead of ODI World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former captain and legendary batter Inzamam-ul-Haq as the new chairman of the selection committee. Inzamam will hold the position for the second time. The big position was vacant for almost a month since Haroon Rasheed relinquished the post as the PCB decided to go back to Inzamam to take over the charge ahead of the mega Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq has been appointed national men’s chief selector. pic.twitter.com/TnPdQaoXvW— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 7, 2023

Legendary batter Inzamam led Pakistan in different stints from 2001 till 2007. He scored 11,739 runs in ODIs which is the most by any batter from Pakistan. While the right-handed batter amassed 8,830 Test runs in 120 matches at an average of 49.60 and scored 25 centuries and 46 half-centuries.

PCB has made several big appointments in recent times as Mickey Arthur has been named the men’s team director, a post which will ensure he plays a major role in the preparations for the 50-over World Cup to be held in India later this year.

Inzamam and Arthur have worked together in their previous tenure where the Pakistan side won the 2017 Champions Trophy and participated in the 2019 World Cup. It was under Inzamam’s tenure that Pakistan was able to secure the number 1 ranking for their Test team as well. Arthur, who was previously the head coach of the national team between 2016 and 2019, rejoins the team at a crucial time with the multi-nation tournaments around the corner.

The first assignment for Inzamam will be to announce Pakistan’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, which begins on August 22. While the ODI World Cup in India will be the biggest task for the Inzamam-led committee.

It may be recalled that Inzamam had picked Pakistan squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 as well. Now, the fate would have him drafting in the Pakistan squad for another World Cup four years down the line.

Recently, the PCB constituted a high-profile Cricket Technical Committee (CTC), consisting of former Pakistan captains Misbah-ul-Haq (head), Inzamam and Mohammad Hafeez.

“The CTC will have the powers to invite additional cricket experts, and shall report to the head of the PCB Management Committee on regular basis," the PCB said in the press release.

However, the PCB has not provided any update on whether Inzamam will continue to be part of the Cricket Technical Committee or will get replaced.