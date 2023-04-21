PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Reveals Details of Proposed Hybrid Model For Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi has shared the details of the proposal the board has presented to the Asian Cricket Council regarding the hosting of Asia Cup 2023. PCB has prepared a hybrid model for the multi-nation tournament as the BCCI announced last year that India won’t travel to Pakistan to play Asia Cup.

Sethi said they have sent a proposal to the ACC and suggested that Pakistan will host their matches at home while India will play their matches at a neutral venue.

“We have decided on this hybrid model that Pakistan plays its Asia Cup matches at home and India their matches at a neutral venue and that is our proposal to the Asian Cricket Council," said Sethi, who took over as the PCB chairman from former cricketer Ramiz Raja, during a press conference.

Last year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to travel to Pakistan due to political tension between the two nations and demanded the shifting of the continental tournament to a neutral venue.

The mega multi-nation tournament is scheduled to be held in September and is expected to be the perfect tune-up for the mega ODI World Cup later this year in India. The ACC has yet not announced the fixtures of the Asia Cup due to uncertainty over the venue.

Besides Pakistan and India, the other competing countries are Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and one team which will emerge from the ACC qualifiers.

The qualifying tournament is underway in Nepal.

Sethi hoped that the visit of his country’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari next month to the Indian coastal city of Goa for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council meeting will help thaw relations between the two nations.

“We have been told that, maybe, the ice will keep on melting. If this happens when the Champions Trophy is held in Pakistan in 2025, India would consider playing in Pakistan. We have been advised to play the Asia Cup at a neutral venue and also go to India for the World Cup," said Sethi but did not say exactly who has advised them.

Sethi indicated the public mood in his country is that Pakistan should play cricket with India on level terms.

“Our government has imposed no restrictions about playing against India. But I can say right now that public mood is, we are not needy and we can stand on our own feet financially and we want to play cricket with India honourably. We are also negotiating with the ACC," Sethi said.

The PCB chairman, however, did not specify who in the government was advising the PCB on the issue.

Meanwhile, Sethi also said that if the hybrid model is applied in Asia Cup then India should also do the same during ODI World Cup later this year.

India are hosting the World Cup and there is talk across the border that Pakistan’s matches be moved to neutral venues.

“We feel this hybrid experiment can also be applied when it is time for the World Cup," Sethi said.

“Our stance is that everything should be on a reciprocal basis. In the old times, yes there were security issues in Pakistan. But now there are no issues, so what is India’s excuse for not playing in Pakistan," he added.

The ACC, led by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, is yet to respond to the PCB about the proposed hybrid model. Reports say that the other ACC members also want the Asia Cup to be held at a neutral venue to save cost even though Pakistan will remain the tournament host.

(With PTI Inputs)

