'All Main Matches Are Happening Outside': PCB's Likely Chairman Zaka Ashraf Rejects 'Hybrid Model' for Asia Cup

Zaka Ashraf, who is likely to become the next chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has said that he doesn’t agree with the ‘hybrid model’ for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Asian Cricket Council had recently announced that the upcoming Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in September. Ashraf’s predecessor Najam Seth was in favour of the hybrid model and publicised it for months.

Ashraf attended a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday where he made a point that he has rejected the hybrid model for Asian Cup.

“The first point is that I had rejected the hybrid model (for Asia Cup) in the past itself - because I do not agree with it. The board of the Asian Cricket Council had decided that it should be held in Pakistan, then we should host it," Ashraf said.

Earlier, News18 CricketNext reported the same that Pakistan won’t quietly accept the neutral venue proposal.

“Don’t be surprised if they pull out of the tournament. This is the only way they can show some fight. From what we are hearing, the hybrid model is not likely to get the backing from the ACC members and Pakistan are unlikely to quietly accept the neutral venue proposal,” a source close to developments told News18 CricketNext.

Meanwhile, Ashraf’s stance and the recent comments have also cast shadows over Pakistan’s participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

With the ACC executive body approving the hybrid model, if Ashraf doesn’t change his stand, the Asia Cup could be held without Pakistan as a five-nation tournament.

“The Asia Cup model has been accepted by ACC and there would be no change. Ashraf is free to say whatever he wants," an ACC board member told PTI.

Ashraf is the frontrunner to become the new PCB chairman as he is one of the two nominees for the PCB chairman’s post handpicked by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is the patron-in-chief of the board and the man who has the final say in the appointment.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the ACC chairman, announced last year that India won’t travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. However, after a few meetings with the board members, he accepted the hybrid model proposed by PCB.

It was decided that four games will be held in Pakistan with the host country playing their group league match against Nepal and three other games involving Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan would also be scheduled in Lahore.

However, things changed dramatically in the last 48 hours after Sethi announced on Twitter that he is quitting.

“I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders," Sethi had tweeted.

Ashraf, a banker by profession, has earlier been the PCB chairman.

During his media interaction, Ashraf pointed out that Pakistan will host only small teams in the country which is not fair for them despite having the hosting rights.

“All the main matches are happening outside (of Pakistan). (Teams like) Nepal and Bhutan are going to play in Pakistan - which is not fair for Pakistan. I do not know what the board has decided previously, I do not have the access to the information.

“I will check, whatever is doable in the shortest possible time, will do that for the betterment of Pakistan," he said.

Meanwhile, BCCI or ICC won’t accept any demands from Pakistan regarding playing the World Cup matches at a neutral venue.

Ashraf also said that the World Cup issue is yet to be sorted which could mean that the release of the schedule will be delayed further.

“There are challenges lined up ahead for Pakistan, there are many pending issues, the Asia Cup is there, then the World Cup, the team’s preparations, a lot of issues. I do not want to speak against anyone because I have not (yet) taken over," Ashraf said while not wanting to say anything about Sethi.

“Once I take over, will see what the scenario is. I always take media along, I do not hide anything. We have to work for the betterment of Pakistan, we have a clear conscience," he said.