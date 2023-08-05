PCB to Give Record Hike to Players: Babar Azam, Rizwan to Earn 4.5 million PKR Monthly - Report

The Pakistan cricketers are in line to strike gold as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to offer them record hikes on their central contracts. Amid the negotiations concerning the player’s participation in overseas T20 leagues, the board is set to give a fourfold increase compared to the last year’s top-tier contracts.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi could earn a staggering PKR 4.5 million (approx. USD 15,900) a month. Unlike the previous contracts, which were divided between red- and white-ball players, the latest one will designate the players into four different categories.

It has been learned that Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, as captain and all-format players, will be in category A.

Category B players would be receiving around PKR 3 million (approx. USD 10,600), while categories C and D will get between PKR 0.75-1.5 million (approx. USD 2,650-5,300).

The reports have come just before the ICC’s new revenue distribution model, expected to take place next year, which will see an increase of PKR 9.6 billion in the earnings of the Pakistan cricket board.

The senior players who are already in demand in other countries have been making big money but the others need a hike. The PCB has been acknowledging the importance of foreign T20 leagues, admitting that its players are not involved in tournaments that offer life-changing earnings.

Thus, the increment can prove to be a game-changer in Pakistan cricket, especially for those who fall under the lowest-paid brackets. Also, their limited participation in foreign T20 leagues due to PCB’s restrictive policies has also affected their income.

It has also been learned that the domestic contracts will also be presented to players soon, with likely increased retainers and the prospect of enhanced earnings by playing in two first-class tournaments, one for regional teams and one for department-based sides.

Negotiation on participation in overseas leagues

The PCB is also mulling over its players’ participation in foreign leagues. As learned, the amendment in the laws will allow players in the lower categories can potentially participate in multiple leagues. Whereas those who fall in the top two categories are set to be allowed one league outside the PSL.