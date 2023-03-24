Peace, Justice, Gender Equality, Human Rights And We've Double the Followers of USA Cricket: Iceland Cricket's Savage Reply To Troll

Iceland Cricket has built a massive follower base across social media owing to its humorous and witty Tweets. Doing justice to its reputation, the Twitter page has come up with another sarcastic reply to a person raising questions about Iceland’s achievements, in contrast to the United States of America. The account named Three Year Letterman tweeted, “I literally cannot name one thing Iceland does better than America.” Resharing the post, Iceland Cricket penned a long note, which read, “Peace, justice, gender equality, human rights, renewable energy, sustainable fisheries, pollution, book writing, exploration (Leifur Eriksson discovered you guys), happiness and well-being, crime, population density.”

In addition, they also brought out the reference to Iceland Cricket’s massive fanbase on Twitter while taking a subtle dig at the condition of cricket in American sports. Among numerous users, Three Year Letterman, who initiated the social media war, also marked his presence in the comment section. Underlining cricket’s lack of popularity in his continent, he wrote, “Cricket isn’t a real sport. It’s glorified ping pong.”

The comment section saw a battle between fans from both countries. An American joked about Iceland and wrote, “Iceland can’t even grow their own food since the entire country is covered in ice.”

This was followed by another sarcastic comment that read, “They are not allowed to use hair dryers in Iceland or the island will melt.”

Earlier, Iceland Cricket had stirred controversy with its dig at Indian batter Virat Kohli, referring to his prolonged century draught in Test cricket. The Tweet, which surfaced on 22 February stated, “This statistic won’t please many of our Indian fans, but it is now 23 Tests since Virat Kohli scored a century, which was back in 2019. How long is too long?”

Virat Kohli did not take long to shut all the criticisms questioning his career in red-ball cricket. On 12 March, he registered a roaring comeback century, ending the wait of 1,205 days in the fourth Test against Australia of the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy on home soil. During India’s batting in the first innings, Kohli played a gritty 186-run knock while spending 364 balls on the crease. His 28th Test century was decorated with as many as 15 boundaries.

