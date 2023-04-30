'Phata Poster Nikla Ro': Hyderabad Fans Wish Rohit Sharma With Massive Cut Out on Birthday

Team India and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma turned 36 on Sunday as fans across the world sent special messages for the swashbuckling opener. The fans in Hyderabad gave a special tribute to the star batter as they unveiled a massive 60 feet cut-out in the city. The Hitman enjoys a massive fan following across the globe but the effort from Hyderabad’s supporters was indeed a special one.

The photos of the cut-out went viral on social media as earlier such fan fever has been witnessed for movie stars by Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians also shared the photos of the cut-out on Saturday and wrote," Phata poster nikla Ro. Tomorrow’s going to be special."

60 feet cut-out of Rohit Sharma in Hyderabad.Biggest ever for a cricketer - The Craze of Hitman. pic.twitter.com/h3fT20t7fa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Rohit will be seen in action on his 36th birthday as Mumbai Indians will face Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rohit made his IPL debut for the Deccan Chargers against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008. After playing 234 IPL matches, Rohit has scored over 6,000 runs in the cash-rich league.

Mumbai will look to bounce back after defeat in their last two matches against Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. It has been a topsy-turvy season for the five-time champions as they started off with a couple of defeats then bounced back with a hat-trick of wins, while the teams once again witnessed a dipped and lost the last couple of matches.

Misfiring Mumbai Indians will have to bring their ‘A-game’ to the show in order to stop Rajasthan Royals’ juggernaut when the two teams meet in an Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Rohit will also look to find his form back after an inconsistent first half, he has scored just 181 runs in 7 matches thus far this season.

RR are currently at the second spot on the table with some incredible performances — for example their one-sided routing of Chennai Super Kings.

