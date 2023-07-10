CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :David WarnerVirat KohliSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » CRICKET HOME » Photos » Cricketnext » From Tamim Iqbal to Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali: 9 Cricketers Who Came Out of Retirement to Play Again

From Tamim Iqbal to Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali: 9 Cricketers Who Came Out of Retirement to Play Again

Tamim Iqbal isn't the only player to do a retirement U-turn, India's Ambati Rayudu and England's Moeen Ali have also done the same

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal recently shocked the entire world as he announced his sudden retirement but then just 24 hours later, he made a stunning U-turn and changed his mind. After having a word with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Iqbal will continue to lead the Bangla Tigers in ODI cricket. Here’s not the first player to have had a change of heart, previously many players including Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali, recently did the same. Take a look at 9 cricketers who came out of retirement to play the sport again:

01
Tamim Iqbal reverses retirement decision

Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in ODI cricket announced his retirement after the Bangla Tigers lost to Afghanistan in the first ODI. Iqbal announced his retirement in a press conference before the Bangladesh PM had a word with the cricketer after which he had a change of heart. (AFP Image)

02
Moeen Ali has been fined for breaching ICC's code of conduct (AP Photo)

Moeen Ali also recently came out of retirement ahead of the Ashes 2023. The England all-rounder retired from red-ball cricket in September 2021 to manage his workload but after being convinced by Ben Stokes through a chat on social media, Ali agreed to come out of retirement. (AP Photo)

03
ambati rayudu, chennai super kings, ipl 2023

Former Indian star batter Ambati Rayudu also did a retirement U-turn. After being infamously left out of India's squad ahead of the 2019 ODI World Cup, Rayudu announced his retirement but then came out and recently announced his retirement from IPL, going out as a winner after lifting the IPL 2023 title with Chennai Super Kings. (Pic Credit: TW/RayuduAmbati)

04
Shahid Afridi asks Pakistan to beat India in Ahmedabad

Legendary Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also came out of retirement to play again, the star all-rounder apparently retired from the sport not once but five times. He changed his heart four times before finally calling it quits in February 2017.

05
Former CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo

Another certified legend, Dwayne Bravo also had a change of heart after he first announced his retirement in 2018. The star all-rounder then came out of retirement two years later and is still playing franchise cricket across the globe. On November 6, 2021, he announced his international retirement. (Photo: iplt20.com)

06
Kevin Pietersen insists IPL should follow SA20 and implement bonus points rule

Kevin Pietersen, the former England captain opted to retire from cricket having reportedly fallen out with the ECB and coach Peter Moores. Pietersen then came out of retirement just one month later and would go on to play all three formats before finally drawing curtains on his playing days in 2018. (Source: Twitter)

07
West Indies' former captain Carl Hooper also features on this list. The all-rounder announced his retirement after the 1999 World Cup, before making a U-turn in 2001. In 2003, he finally called it quits on a stellar career. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

West Indies former captain Carl Hooper also features on this list. The all-rounder announced his retirement after the 1999 World Cup, before making a U-turn in 2001. In 2003, he finally called it quits on a stellar career. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

08
Imran Khan

One of the most legendary names in Pakistan cricket, the Men in Green wouldn't have won the 1992 ODI World Cup if Khan hadn't come out of retirement. He had called it a day in 1987 but did a U-turn and would lead Pakistan to glory in the 1992 World Cup. (Credits: Instagram/imrankhan.pti)

09
Miandad in his auto-biography ‘Cutting Edge: My Autobiography’ has also mentioned that six. (Image: Twitter/ICC)

Javed Miandad will go down in history as one of the most lethal batters from Pakistan. The former PAK captain retired briefly for 10 days before the intervention of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Benazir Bhutto after which Miandad came out to play again during the 1996 World Cup before finally hanging up his boots. (Image: Twitter/ICC)