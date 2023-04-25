Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Piyush Chawla: From Benched to Best in IPL 2023

Ajinkya Rahane (Chennai Super Kings): Rahane, who was bought by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for just INR 50 lakhs, has turned his career around after a disappointing season with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2022, where he managed to score just 133 runs in seven innings. With Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali unavailable, Rahane was given a chance to prove himself in the CSK side, and he has not looked back since. Currently, he has the highest strike rate of 222.22 in the powerplay among those who have scored a minimum of 100 runs. (Photo: iplt20.com)