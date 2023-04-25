Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Piyush Chawla: From Benched to Best in IPL 2023

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 13:02 IST
New Delhi, India
Ajinkya Rahane (Chennai Super Kings): Rahane, who was bought by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for just INR 50 lakhs, has turned his career around after a disappointing season with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2022, where he managed to score just 133 runs in seven innings. With Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali unavailable, Rahane was given a chance to prove himself in the CSK side, and he has not looked back since. Currently, he has the highest strike rate of 222.22 in the powerplay among those who have scored a minimum of 100 runs. (Photo: iplt20.com)
Sandeep Sharma (Rajasthan Royals); Sandeep Sharma, who had gone unsold in the IPL 2023 auction, joined Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna. Sharma, who had a forgettable last season, has picked up key wickets for the Royals this season, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, and David Miller, to help his team win against CSK and GT. (Photo: Sportzpics)
Piyush Chawla (Mumbai Indians): Chawla, who was unsold in the 2022 mega auction, was picked up by the Mumbai Indians for INR 50 lakhs. He is currently MI's leading wicket-taker this season with seven scalps in five games at an economy rate of 7.15. Chawla's spell of 3 wickets from his 3 overs against Delhi Capitals helped MI get their first win of the season (Photo: Sportzpics)
Amit Mishra (Lucknow Super Giants): Amit Mishra, who went unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction, was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants for INR 50 lakhs. The 40-year-old has been playing as an impact sub at the black-soil turning pitch at the Ekana Stadium. In his match against SRH, Mishra picked up two wickets from his four overs and gave away just 23 runs. (Photo: Sportzpics)
Mohit Sharma (Gujarat Titans): Mohit Sharma, who had an underwhelming IPL 2022, was bought by Gujarat Titans for his base price of INR 50 lakhs. Sharma impressed the GT's coach, Ashish Nehra, with his off-cutters and slower ones. In his first match against PBKS, Sharma picked up two crucial wickets and was awarded the Player of the Match. (Photo: Sportzpics)
Ishant Sharma (Delhi Capitals): Ishant Sharma, who is 34 years old, was bought by his home side, the Delhi Capitals, for just INR 50 lakhs. After a long gap of 717 days between his last game in 2021, Ishant made a fantastic comeback with a spell of 2/19 in four overs against KKR. So far, he has played just two matches, but his experience and skills make him a valuable asset to the DC team. (Photo: Sportzpics)
