'They Tried to Hurt me Mentally': Ambati Rayudu Reveals How Ex-BCCI Chief Made Things Worse in Early Days of His Career

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 10:22 IST
Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has shed light on the early days of his domestic cricket when a former BCCI interim chief and ex-Indian cricketer Shivlal Yadav tried to ruin his career at an early age.
Rayudu, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, revealed that Shivlal favoured his son Arjun Yadav as the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association. He told TV9 News Telugu: Politics started from my childhood in the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Arjun Yadav, son of Shivlal Yadav, was harassed with the intention of playing for Team India. As I was playing better than Arjun Yadav, they tried to remove me.
The veteran batter suggested that the BCCI has to intervene in HCA as he stated - Cancer started in my childhood in HCA. Now it has reached the fourth stage.
Ambati Rayudu revealed that Shivlal Yadav's close friends joined the selection committee in 2004 and despite his brilliant show for India A he failed to get a chance. The veteran batter said that they made things worse for him and prevents anyone from talking to him for 4 years.
Ambati Rayudu said that it became mentally taxing for him as Shivlal Yadav's younger brother used to come to his house drunk the day before the match and swear at banda bootuli in front of the house.
The situation got worse for Ambati Rayudu as he left Hyderabad to play for Andhra in 2005.
Ambati Rayudu said he played under MSK Prasad's leadership in Andhra and didn't face any issues there.
However, Ambati Rayudu said that he did not like some of his methods so he returned to Hyderabad.