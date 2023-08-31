Asia Cup 2023, BAN vs SL in Photos: Matheesha Pathirana Shines as Sri Lanka Start Campaign With a 5-Wicket Win

Sri Lanka started their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday. (AP Image), Chasing 165 for victory, the hosts reached the target in 39 overs with the loss of five wickets. (AP Image), Sadeera Samarawickrama (54) and Charith Asalanka (62 not out) scored half centuries for Sri Lanka. (AP Image), Charith Asalanka scored the winning runs for Sri Lanka in their first match of the campaign. (AP Image), Samarawickrama is going through a career rejuvenation this year after fading from the scene. (AP Image), Bangladesh did get a couple of quick wickets, but they just did not have enough runs on the board to defend. (AP Image), Bangladesh struggled for runs against Sri Lanka bowlers, managing a paltry 164. (AP Image), For Bangladesh, Najmul Shanto made 89 off 122 balls with seven fours to give them some fighting chance in the game. (AP Image), Matheesha Pathirana claimed a four-fer as Bangladesh were bundled out for just 164 (AP Image)