Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 2 runs to seal their place in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023 at Lahore on September 5, Tuesday. Kusal Mendis won the Player of the Match for his 92-run knock, helping the defending champions score 291/8, as Afghanistan set out to chase 292 in 37.1 overs to pip Sri Lanka and on net run rate, the Afghans folded for 289 instead.