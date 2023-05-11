CSK vs DC in Photos, IPL 2023: Clinical Chennai Super Kings Outclass Delhi Capitals

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 00:08 IST
Chennai, India
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals, led by David Warner at Chepauk. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Devon Conway managed 10 runs in a scratchy start before being dismissed by Axar Patel in the 5th over. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Axar Patel struck in his second over as well and this time got rid of Ruturaj Gaikwad on 24 to account for both the Chennai Super Kings openers. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Ajinkya Rahane got the start but a stunning return catch by Lalit Yadav ended his innings on 21 off 20. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Shivam Dube provided the push in the middle overs with three sixes in his 12-ball 25 before becoming Mitchell Marsh's first victim. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
As Delhi Capitals continued to chip away at the wickets, it was MS Dhoni who produced another fine cameo, hitting 20 off 9, to drag Chennai Super Kings to 167/8 in 20 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the bowlers as he added two more wickets to his kitty in the 20th over and finished with figures of 3/18 from three overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Chasing 168, Delhi Capitals lost openers David Warner and Phillip Salt to Deepak Chahar quickly. (AP Photo)
There was more pain in store for Delhi Capitals as soon Mitchell Marsh headed back to the dug-out following a terrible mix-up with Manish Pandey resulting in his run out. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Manish Pandey (in picture) and Rilee Rossouw struck a 59-run partnership for the fourth wicket but it came at a slow pace with Chennai Super Kings spinners applying the choke. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
With the asking rate rising rapidly, Chennai Super Kings brought Matheesha Pathirana into action during the death overs and the slinger responded with three wickets. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Delhi Capitals finished with 140/8 in 20 overs as Chennai Super Kings won by 27 runs to keep hold of the second spot. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)